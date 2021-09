Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no.



But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U — Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021 On the up side, I'm not big on legal tender laws for obvious reasons. On the other hand:

Regarding the day's cryptocurrency "flash crash," I'm interested in what the cause was (apparently a bunch of "whales" decided to sell off?) and whether it was some kind of collusive market manipulation play ("our sell-off will ignite a bigger one and then we can buy the dip we caused"), or just a massively coincidental "it's at $50k, good time to sell some ... oh, shit, broke something there" moment. My Spidey sense says the former, but but my Spidey sense tends toward undue suspicion and I'm just not well-informed enough to say for sure.