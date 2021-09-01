I Am Such a Very Special Important Person ...

... that a package arrived on my porch yesterday.

The package contained an "advance reader's copy" of Neal Stephenson's forthcoming novel, Termination Shock. Which you not so very special unimportant people can pre-order (not an affiliate link) if you like, and get on November 16.

Me and Neal, we're tight, see?

OK, so actually I just belong to an email list (I think I've mentioned this before) where I'm occasionally offered free books, if I get my name in quickly enough or win a drawing or whatever.

I'm experiencing a bit of trepidation. I've read most of Stephenson's novels, and I've loved every one of them I've read. He's definitely on my Top Five Favorite Authors of All Time list, which has a rotating membership of (probably) less than ten.

But this "sweeping, prescient new novel transports readers to a near-future world in which the greenhouse effect has inexorably resulted in a whirling-dervish troposphere of superstorms, rising sea levels, global flooding, merciless heat waves, and virulent, deadly pandemics."

Kim Stanley Robinson used to be a charter member of the rotating (probably) less than ten. Then came Antarctica (not an affiliate link) which I found ... underwhelming. Not bad, just ... meh. It also has an environmental theme.

Nothing against environmental themes. I'm just more of a The Monkey Wrench Gang / Hayduke Lives! (not affiliate links) type than a near-future enviro-novel type.

But then, I can think of one near-future enviro-novel that I liked a lot: Zodiac (not an affiliate link), by ... Neal Stephenson.

So maybe I shouldn't worry so much.

I'll try to get this thing read before November 16 and tell you what I think.