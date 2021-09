The Hill: "Progressive Democrats seek to purge the term 'moderate'

As I've pointed out many times (most recently here), there's no such thing as a "moderate" in Congress, any more than in the Ku Klux Klan or the Weather Underground. Such organizations by definition select for extremism.

But no, that's not what's going on here. It's just so-called "progressives" calling out "centrists" as "conservatives."