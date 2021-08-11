The Failed Senator of a Small Southern State ...

... makes his argument for keeping more Americans in cages in detail.

He starts with a statistical claim that there's actually no way of verifying the truth or falsehood of: "In 2019, only 41 percent of violent crimes, 34 percent of sexual assaults, and 32 percent of property crimes were reported to the police."

Then, of course, he proceeds to the claim that entrepreneurial providers of recreational pharmaceuticals to willing customers are "not engaged in a 'non-violent' criminal enterprise." Which in some cases is true -- because those recreational pharmaceuticals can't be bought at Walgreens.

Cotton's a complicated guy. It's hard to figure out how much of the stupid and evil shit he supports is a function of him being an obvious sociopath with risible presidential ambitions, and how much is just him being too damn dumb to pour piss out of a boot with instructions written on the heel.