Major Office Reorganization Pending

... partly due to a message from the universe this morning.

I'd been considering buying a new desk to replace the one I've been using for at least eight years and that was old and used when I picked it up at (IIRC) a yard sale.

Part of that possibility was predicated on the likelihood that I'd be moving my desk, computer, etc. to a different part of the "office" room, a little alcove with just exactly enough room for a 4-foot-wide desk. The old desk would fit in that space, but wouldn't efficiently use that space, because it's sort of semi-circular in shape, which has always bugged me.

But, being a cheapskate, I've been mentally drawing up plans to just nail a four-foot wide board onto the part of the desk where I think the width matters most -- the rear, where I need monitor risers. Currently, the rear of the desk has one 3" or so integral wooden riser across the middle, with glass risers another 2" or so high on each end. So it seems kind of complicated.

Then, this morning, one of those glass risers, which seems to have been secured to two posts by glue for the last eight years plus however old the desk was when I got it, just suddenly fell off.

That's what I interpreted as the message from the universe: Time to make the move.

I already have a Raspberry Pi 4 "extreme" kit on the way (arriving today, in fact), which may or may not become my daily desktop work machine.

After converting some of the BTC I've been HODLing to an Amazon gift card via BitRefill, I ordered a 47" rectangular desk. It will be here Tuesday.

Using some BCH I've been saving, I went to Purse.io and ordered a set of risers (the desk comes with one, but I use two monitors) and an Amazon Basics 8-outlet standby UPS (that's been on my to-do list for some time, and since the area where I'm moving my desk to also happens to be where the cable modem and wifi router plug in, it now makes even more sense -- both my computer and the Internet connection necessaries will stay on during brief power outages). Those two things will take a bit longer to get here, but it's not a huge deal, I'll improvise as necessary.

I figure the major move elements will occur next Friday or Saturday.

FYI, the links above to BitRefill and Purse are affiliate links. The Amazon product links aren't.