I'm Still Not Seeing What There is to Fight About

An attorney for former President Trump says he will fight to block the release of his tax returns days after the Department of Justice ordered them turned over to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.





There doesn't seem to be any ambiguity in United States Code 26 6103(f)(1):

Upon written request from the chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the House of Representatives, the chairman of the Committee on Finance of the Senate, or the chairman of the Joint Committee on Taxation, the Secretary shall furnish such committee with any return or return information specified in such request, except that any return or return information which can be associated with, or otherwise identify, directly or indirectly, a particular taxpayer shall be furnished to such committee only when sitting in closed executive session unless such taxpayer otherwise consents in writing to such disclosure.

There's more to the section, but on a quick read I don't see any exceptions translating to "unless the taxpayer is a president or former president" or "unless the Committee on Way and Means of the US House of Representatives is controlled by the wrong party" or anything like that. There's no "evidence of any wrongdoing" requirement (as attorney Ronald Fischetti seems to assume in the Hill story), either.

Trump's entire case here seems to boil down to "but I don't wanna."

Can anyone tell me if there's something I'm missing?