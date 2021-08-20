File Under "Things I've Seldom Looked Up and Never, to the Best of My Recollection, Purchased"

If you love Owen Wilson -- and who doesn't love Owen Wilson -- you'll well and truly enjoy Ryan D'Agostino's three day ... well, interview, I guess ... with the man in Esquire.

Which I wanted to get out there, and my hook for doing it is the "photo shoot" aspect of the story, and similar stories in various magazines. Sample photo caption text:

Jacket and jeans by Double RL; vintage tank, available at the Society Archive; vintage belt, available at Stock Vintage, NYC.

In some magazines, prices are included in such captions, and that's usually enough to put me off the chase. Esquire apparently doesn't bother with that, and it's in such cases that I occasionally go hunting.

The Society Archive appears to be exclusive and appointment only -- I can't find a web site for them, just an Instagram account.

Double RL is a Ralph Lauren line of clothing and does have a web site. Their least expensive pair of jeans -- the "Low Straight Fit Distressed Jean" -- is on sale for only $154 (regularly $299), but I think Wilson is wearing the $495 "Limited-Edition Vintage 5-Pocket Jean." The "jacket" mentioned in the caption appears to actually be their "Slim Fit Denim Western Shirt," $265.



Stock Vintage NYC seems to be another one of those "no web site, just Instagram" thingies. While its Yelp reviews tend toward 1) complaining about the manager's temperament and 2) noting that the prices are high, it probably tops the list out of the three for "places where Tom might buy something." I like vintage stuff.

I prefer cheap vintage stuff. My linen suit cost $7.99, I think, and probably dates from the early 1960s but is in near perfect condition (I actually got approached at a Libertarian National Convention by a fashion reporter who seemed surprised and disappointed that it was a thrift store buy rather than the latest from some popular designer). But if there's something old I really want, I'm willing to pay for it. For example, if I found exactly the right Panama hat to go with the suit, I'd jump on it. I've been through several and none of them were exactly right. Next time I'm in New York, I may just drop in and see what Stock Vintage has that I need and might be able to afford. Maybe a tie pin?

Anyway, the point being, while I frequently read interviews/articles with accompanying fashion photo shoots, I'm obviously not the intended audience. I'm not going to see a pair of socks by Whozee Whatsit, $139, or a distressed denim jacket, $974 at Bob's Basement Bodega, in one of those pieces and run right out to buy it.



I sometimes find myself wondering who those people are, and if their clothes are more comfortable than mine or just more fashionable.