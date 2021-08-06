Meh. Not even close to the first one. Margot Robbie is fantastic, of course, but they don’t really give Idris Ilba as much to do as he could have done, some of the big names turned out to have been short-screen-time trailer bait, and piss-poor writing ruined what started off as another well-done turn for Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.
Friday, August 06, 2021
Exceedingly Brief Review: The Suicide Squad
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 8:50 PM
