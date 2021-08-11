Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Call Me Karen ...


... but I've decided to speak to the managers, as it were.

Clair Dobbin QC is a British barrister representing the government of the United States in its attempt to extradite political prisoner Julian Assange.

Article 4(1) of the UK-US Extradition treaty specifically forbids extradition for political offenses.

The entire proceeding is therefore illegal on its face, and Ms. Dobbin (and all other attorneys representing the US regime in this matter, as well as judges continuing to entertain the farce) should be sanctioned (up to and including disbarment/disqualification) by the  UK's Bar Standards Board for such extreme violations of ethics. I've "reported a concern" to the Board. You can too.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:12 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou