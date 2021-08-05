At the Movies ...

Tamara and I went and saw F9 last weekend. Seeing as how Regal gave us the first eight movies free, it seemed only polite to buy tickets to the ninth.

The film was a mess, but a fun mess.

It would have been more fun with The Rock involved (you can look up the alleged feud between Johnson and Vin Diesel on any search engine), but it was fun. I don't recall at precisely what point the series became pretty much all about "how wild can we make the stunts/effects?" and trivialities like a coherent plot went completely over the side, but it was some time ago, and that's fine.

I do wish they'd either admit Paul Walker is dead or CGI him in. This time, his character was "watching the kids" while everyone else went out to kick ass and take names.





I've been racking up Regal Crown Club points for a long time without spending any. So I decided to treat myself to a movie ticket. Tomorrow, I'll bicycle down to my local theater to see the new Suicide Squad flick.

For some reason, it seems like everyone I know hated the first installment. But I loved it, and it grossed three quarters of a billion dollars at the box office even without running in the China market, so I guess maybe my friends just don't know a good thing when they see it.

Oh, and then there's recent Dune trailer action (I also loved David Lynch's 1980s take, and once again I often feel very alone in that).





Oddly, I never noticed before that BlogSpot has a built in gizmo for finding and including YouTube videos -- I've always just grabbed embed code. Hopefully the gizmo works.



