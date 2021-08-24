Another Way Biden Could Burnish His Legacy

If he sticks to his guns, Joe Biden will be the president who ended a 20-year war. At The American Conservative, Peter Van Buren suggests that this means he's not planning to seek a second term. In which case it's reasonable in turn to believe that he intends the Afghanistan withdrawal to be a major component -- possibly the major component -- of his "presidential legacy."

Jacob G. Hornberger's column at the Future of Freedom Foundation today suggests, to me anyway, a complementary bit of potential legacy polishing:

The [Assassination Records Review Board] went out of existence in 1998. However, the JFK Records Act permitted the CIA and other federal agencies to keep thousands of their assassination-related records secret for another 25 years. 'National security,' of course. That 25-year deadline came due during the Trump administration. After promising to release the records, Trump succumbed to pressure from the CIA to extend the time for secrecy. Once again, 'national security,' of course. Trump extended the time for secrecy to October 2021, a couple of months from now. What will happen when the deadline comes due in October? Will the CIA pressure President Biden into granting another extension of time for secrecy?

The first president since JFK to defy the Deep State / Military-Industrial Complex in a big way and the president who finally pulled the lid off six decades of officially sanctioned secrecy over the JFK assassination? That would be a good day's ... er, four-year term's ... work for someone who wants to be remembered well.