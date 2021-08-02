And Yet Donald Rumsfeld Died in Bed and George W. Bush Remains at Large

A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. ... The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.
They're still going after people more than 75 years after the fact, and I guess that's okay.
But more recent war criminals, with far more firmly established evidence for their crimes, get to hang out with Ellen DeGeneres at football games without fear of arrest and charge.