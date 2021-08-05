Among the Many Problems with Technocracy ...

... a big one is that it's politics.

technocracy, n. government by technical specialists; a form of government in which scientists and technical experts are in control; "technocracy was described as that society in which those who govern justify themselves by appeal to technical experts who justify themselves by appeal to scientific forms of knowledge

If "experts" are put in charge of policy, said "experts" will, sooner or later (and almost certainly sooner), become politicians and bureaucrats first. Their notional expertise will start following political and bureaucratic considerations (like keeping their positions and fattening their bureaus' budgets) rather than vice versa.

And sooner or later, when their expertise is questioned or their policies criticized, they'll call it "political interference," and possibly even suggest that said "interference" be criminalized.

COVID-19 didn't create the problem. The problem is baked into the whole idea of rule by experts, and we've seen it manifest over the years in areas as broadly separate as vaccine mandates (remember the measles kerfuffle?) and climate change. But it has certainly exposed the problem in a much bigger way.