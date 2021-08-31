Ah, Consequences ...

I can't find it now, but a few days ago I saw a Twitter thread involving an outraged father. He was looking for an apartment for his son, who was starting college ... and finding that landlords were demanding 6-12 months' rent up front.

Naturally, there was a lot of moaning about those greedy landlords ... but what did the "eviction moratorium" advocates expect to happen?

If I sell cars, and if I know that the government has been going back and forth for the last year or more on orders forbidding me to repossess when credit buyers stop making payments, it's going to be cash on the barrelhead or no sale. Especially if the contract and/or the law requires me to keep the car in good repair and the gas tank full whether I'm getting paid or not.