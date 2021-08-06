A Quick Re-Recommend: Purse

I'm too lazy to look up the old blog posts, but the story goes something like this:

I used to love Purse (that's an affiliate link), a service that lets you buy stuff from Amazon (and at a discount!) using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. But then it became ... well, not very reliable. Orders took a long time to go through, even if you settled for the default 5% discount instead of "naming your own price" for a bigger discount and waiting for someone to take your offer. So I started using Bitrefill (also an affiliate link), a great service where you can buy gift cards for lots of different stores, but only using Bitcoin (sorry, no Bitcoin Cash).

In the ongoing office recombobulation, I used Bitcoin via Bitrefill to buy a couple of things (new desk, Raspberry Pi 4), but wanted to buy a couple of other things (risers for the desk and an uninterruptible power supply) using Bitcoin Cash. So I decided to give Purse another try.





It went swimmingly. My order (default 5% discount) was accepted, and the buyer had placed the product orders with Amazon, within minutes. The stuff arrived earlier than the initial estimate. In fact, it arrived last night after I had gone to bed (apparently UPS was working extreme overtime), so I confirmed receipt and released the Bitcoin Cash from escrow as soon as I got up this morning and saw that it was here.





Of course, one good experience does not an ongoing great renewed relationship make, but I'm optimistic. I won't be giving up Bitrefill, but I'll certainly use Purse again when it makes sense to do so.