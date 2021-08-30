A Late Adopter Impulse and a Poll

When it comes to changing platforms, I'm a late adopter and tend to stick with what I pick. I didn't start a blog until 2004. When I did, I started it right here at Blogger, and it's been here ever since.

Over the last year or two, I see a lot of writers -- including writers previously known as bloggers -- moving to Substack.

I've been thinking about doing so myself, for a few reasons. An obvious one is that the monetization is built in -- although I expect most of the material, maybe even all of it, would remain free and paid subscriptions would be a way of showing support rather than of getting additional content. But it apparently has a good "newsletter"/notification function built in as well, which is a second reason.

Down sides: I haven't tried it out, so I have no idea how the editing/posting tools compare. And I've got other financial support mechanisms already set up and bringing in some money. I don't know if Substack allows hooks to be put in for e.g. Patreon, PayPal, crypto, etc.

Biggest down side: I just don't like moving very much.

What do you think?







