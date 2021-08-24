A Brief Thought on the Future of Afghanistan

[This began as a comment on a piece by Ted Rall at OpEdNews]

I suspect the Taliban would have a very hard time reverting to pre-2001 type.

The median age in Afghanistan is 18.4 years.

Or, to put it a different way, half or more of Afghans have no memory of that pre-2001 regime.

To the extent that they're affiliated or aligned with the Taliban, that affiliation/alignment has been pretty much entirely about ejecting a foreign invader.

Now that that invader is gone, the affiliation/alignment doesn't remain automatic or unconditional.

And some aspects of Afghan life that have developed during the occupation may be aspects they're not inclined to allow to go away just because some old guy in a turban fondly remembers the old days.