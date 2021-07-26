World's Smallest Violin, Heimatschutz Edition

The massive immigrant legalization program that Democrats plan to include in their upcoming budget would overwhelm the government’s citizenship agency, adding millions of new cases to an agency that is already running well above its red line, according to a secret internal study.

There's an easy fix for that: Open borders.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services had, as of 2019, 18,738 employees.

That's not just employees who process citizenship applications. It also includes visa petitions (not required under open borders), asylum applications (not required under open borders), "applications for adjustment of status" (i.e. "green cards" -- not required under open borders), refugee applications (not required under open borders), administration of immigration services and benefits (not required under open borders), issuing employment authorization documents (not required under open borders), and adjudicating petitions for non-immigrant temporary workers (e.g. H-1B visas -- not required under open borders).

Eliminating all that busywork should reduce the stress on CIS as regards citizenship applications.

Additionally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (more than 20,000 employees as of 2016) and Customs and Border Protection (nearly 63,000 employees, including "more than 20,000 Border Patrol Agents" as of 2021) could be drastically cut (I'm assuming that free trade isn't part of the deal and that there would still be some customs work for them to do -- but hey, let's free up trade and eliminate them completely!), so if CIS needed to staff up they'd have a ready-made labor pool.

Problem solved. You're welcome.