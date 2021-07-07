What Elsa Ya Got?

So far, in my neighborhood anyway, Tropical Storm Elsa is producing some gusts of wind typical of any thunderstorm. I've had one brief Internet outage and no power outages.

Which means I'm sitting at the computer, getting as much work done as possible before things get worse. If they do. And they may.

Not great weather, but thankfully there didn't seem to be a need to pack up family and pets and go seek better shelter. Hopefully that judgment call will prove sound. If not, well, that's how it goes.