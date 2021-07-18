Sunday, July 18, 2021

This will not stand, you know. This aggression will not stand, man.


I recently mentioned that I use and recommend Bing Rewards (affiliate link) to rack up points for little lagniappes like $5 Amazon gift cards, etc.

In the normal course of things I accrue points just by using Bing as my default search engine.

But there's also a daily set of things you can do to pick up a few extra points -- for example, daily quizzes on current events, and a daily preference poll.

I just took today's preference poll and was appalled to learn that the majority of Americans who grill burgers do so over gas rather than charcoal.

What the fuck, people? That's just sick.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:24 AM
