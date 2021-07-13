A Worthy Petition ...

... from George Phillies. It's an appeal to the Libertarian Party's Judicial Committee on the matter of the Libertarian National Committee letting Robert's Rules of Order be used to overrule the explicit language of its own bylaws, even though Robert's is the organization's parliamentary authority only where it is "not inconsistent with these bylaws and any special rules of order adopted by the Party."

If you're a dues-paying member of the party, and especially if you were a 2020 national convention delegate, I hope you'll sign it. The abuse of Robert's to trump the party's bylaws has been a problem for quite some time, and it seems to be getting worse. Time to put a stop to it.