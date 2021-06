Buy a select Amazon e-gift card of $40 or more in value (not an affiliate link) At checkout, enter the promo code "GIFTFORPD21" Wait a couple of days and Amazon will add a $10 promotional credit to your account

So if you were planning to spent $50 on stuff Amazon any time soon, you could buy a $40 gift card and get the last $10 gratis. Which amounts to a 20% discount. Pretty nice.