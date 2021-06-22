Here Comes the Bleg

My hope and expectation is that the Libertarian Party of Florida's platform committee will focus more on improving the writing quality of, rather than adding to the written quantity of, the existing platform, which you can find here.

I'm not opposed to proposing new planks, or deletions of or substantive amendments to old ones, if it seems needful. My general approach to that is "is it needful, and is it something I believe the delegates will be likely to at least give a fair shake before passing or failing?"

Yes, I understand the "get a discussion going" value of proposing something that's right but that will almost certainly be rejected out of hand. But that's the kind of thing that has to be done rarely, and for only the very best of causes, if it's to be effective in terms of getting that value out of it. Otherwise, you're just pissing people off for the sake of pissing people off. Which I've been known to do, but which I wouldn't try to get a platform committee to do, because I think a platform committee should do its job, not play games.

The bleg: If you have suggestions, hit me with them in the comments (or via the contact form if you don't want to be public with them).