Bad News Moments at PorcFest

While I was at PorcFest, Mike Gravel and Steve Horwitz died. Fred Foldvary had died earlier in the month but I didn't hear about it until I was at PorcFest. John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell right before I left for PorcFest. If I believed in some kind of magical cause/effect setup, I might be tempted to avoid PorcFest in future years just so large portions of the libertarian movement don't keel over dead every time I decide to go to New Hampshire.

Also, just as I started to fall under the influence of some LSD a friend helped me procure, I got a text message indicating that the Biden regime had launched airstrikes against Iranian targets. Fortunately that wasn't quite true in the way I initially understood it (the targets turned out to be "Iran-linked militias" in Iraq, which is pretty much business as usual), but not the kind of scare you really want right at the moment when you're expecting to start seeing weird shit.

I still had a great time up there, though, including but not limited to the time spent under the LSD influence.