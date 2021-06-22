Ah, For My Sins They Punish Me

I've been appointed to the Libertarian Party of Florida's platform committee.





Just kidding about the punishment part -- glad to do it. And to get to work with Chris Rose II, Omar Recuero, Libertarian, and Jonathan Loesche on it.





These days, platform and rules committees are a lot more my speed than executive committees at any level. Single job, get it done, next thing instead of juggling a bazillion balls in the air. I think this is my fourth in five years (two national platform committees and one LPF rules committee, and this).