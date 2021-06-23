- It's usually, although not always, a mistake to assume your opponents are operating from motives which they correctly understand to be immoral or even evil, while you're operating from motives which you correctly understand to be moral and good.
- It's almost always a mistake to assume your opponents are operating from naivete, while you're operating from an astute assessment of the situation.
- Carefully examine your opponents. And yourself.
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Advice to Myself, But Probably Worth Sharing With Others
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 6:50 AM
