One of Them There Occasional Nightmare Scenarios ...





There might have been even more, but I was way ahead of the editing/scheduling game.





So, I decided to do some site maintenance that I'd been putting off. Stuff hadn't been auto-posting to Twitter and Facebook correctly, and it turned out that I needed to update Jetpack. And I needed to upgrade Wordpress anyway. So I started to do that, and found out I needed to change the PHP version my web host was using.





And when I did that, everything went to shit, and none of the instructions I found for fixing it worked (in the back of my brain, I recalled that when I switched to Hostgator's "cloud hosting," there was something about only certain PHP versions working).





So, I'd been thinking about switching web hosts anyway. In fact, I'd been thinking about moving to servers offshore, probably in Iceland.





But when push came to shove, the reviews I read seemed to indicate that the options I was looking at didn't include the features I'm accustomed to -- cPanel for site administration being a big one.





So, I decided to go with hosting at my domain registrar, Namecheap, start moving stuff over one site at a time, then rebuild RRND from scratch over there between now and Monday.





At the moment, I'm trying to get the export file of The Garrison Center's content to import, but it keeps seemingly timing out. It isn't THAT big of a file, so I'm not sure what the problem is. In extremis, I may just rebuild that site from scratch and point to the Wayback Machine archive (updated just a couple of days ago, thankfully) for older posts.





The goal is to get the important stuff moved over so that I can nuke my Hostgator account and stop paying for it. I've been with them for nigh on 20 years, and have always had good service, etc., but I think maybe I built such a wild and rickety structure of built, rebuilt, abandoned, etc. sites that there's all sorts of remnant cruft and that it can't be feasibly redeemed, just moved on from.





So that's my weekend, anyway. And maybe then some.





Between the time I'm going to be spending on this, and the money I'm spending (two years in advance for Namecheap shared hosting isn't much, but I may want to buy a fancy theme or two, switch over to a paid ProtonMail account for my daily business, etc.), I've decided to skip the Libertarian Party of Florida 's 2021 convention. My main goal there was to fight the likely Mooses Cuck Us takeover attempt, and I suspect that my single delegate vote won't make a difference either way on that.





As Roger Murtaugh is wont to say, I'm getting too old for this shit.

Today was supposed to be a"web-only Friday" edition of. Maybe the biggest ever. We had 107 blurbs/links in the can for news stories, commentaries, and audio/video of interest to libertarians.