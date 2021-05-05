Wednesday, May 05, 2021

If Nobody's Willing to Pay More than $49.99, I'm So There


Blue Origin is taking bids for a seat on its first astronaut crew to space.

Got my fingers crossed that my fifty bucks will beat the field.

But I'm guessing it won't.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 12:48 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou