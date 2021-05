"A fire erupted Monday at Kuwait's largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country's state-run news agency reported" (Minneapolis Star Tribune).

Just a little over 30 years ago, the whole mess looked like this:









I didn't take this particular photo (Tech. Sgt. David McLeod did, as part of his official duties, so it's in the public domain).





But I could have taken it, and from even closer. Unfortunately, the scrapbook I kept my war photos in is long lost.





Those were the days.