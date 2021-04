I expected a hung jury in the Chauvin trial, with at least one juror buying the defense's bizarre claims as "reasonable doubt." Breaking news says there's a verdict.

What is that verdict? Guess we'll know any minute now, but I expect it to be guilty of something. Based on the evidence presented, let alone the near certainty of a city in flames if they do so (and no, I don't support that as an incentive), I don't see any way 12 jurors vote unanimously to acquit.

But I could be wrong again.