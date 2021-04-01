Time for the first post of April and the 100th post of 2021 -- the monthly "Ask Me Anything" thread! Interrogate me in the comments below this post while I sweat profusely beneath the single swinging light bulb, beg for water and cigarettes, and tell you anything I think you want to hear in the comments or in some other venue/format (with link from comments).
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Thanks For Asking! -- 04/01/21
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:46 AM
Labels: Thanks For Asking!
