Second Thoughts on Tenet

I saw (and blogged about) Tenet on the big screen shortly after it came out and before Regal Cinemas shut down all their American theaters (they're re-opening at the moment, and I'm planning to go see something Real Soon Now).

I knew I'd want to see it again (and again), but I wasn't going to pay $19.99 to rent it for 24 hours, and didn't really want to pay $19.99 to buy it. Fortunately I found it on sale for $9.99 over the weekend, bought it, and watched it again.

I won't say that the difficulty I had understanding the timeline as applied to the plot is gone, but on a second viewing informed by some good backgrounders it's at least reduced. I recommend this one, but consider yourself forewarned of considerable spoiler content. A non-spoiler quote that summarizes things:





Nolan once again recruited theoretical physicist Kip Thorne, who served as a consultant on Interstellar, to advise on the script and ensure that Tenet was anchored in the real laws of physics and time, while also taking some creative liberties with them.









If you still haven't even noticed Tenet, this trailer should give you a reasonable idea of whether or not it's your kind of movie.









I don't find's major premise as easy to suspend disbelief on as, say, Nolan's own, or the Wachowskis'films. But Nolan does use that premise to do a lot of cool things with and I'm still not wanting my time back. I don't expectto make my "view at least once a year and usually more often than that" list, but I do expect to watch it several more times.