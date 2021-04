Democrats don't want Washington soaking the rich in ways that might cause the rich to flee second soakings in their home states , e.g. moving out of New York and California to lower-tax states.





Interestingly, Joe Biden's tax proposal apparently doesn't do away with the Trump SALT cap, and now he's got a rebellion in the US House over it.





Cue world's smallest string section.

Back in 2018, I pointed out that Donald Trump's tax policy included the only "soak the rich" scheme that Democrats don't like : Capping the State And Local Tax (SALT) deduction.