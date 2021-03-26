Two Things

Thing #1: Free Talk Live seems to be back to "normal" in terms of getting its nightly episodes up on the show site as archived podcasts. That's how I generally prefer to listen to the show. I don't think they missed even a single day as live radio, but after the federal terror attack on their studio, intertube viewing options were temporarily interrupted/ not as easy to find / less than reliable (helpful friends immediately got things covered on Flote and, after a day or two, episodes started showing up on Soundcloud again).

Thing #2: Speaking of which, SUPPORT THE CRYPTO 6! Two of FTL's hosts are still in jail, from among six freedom fighters who are charged with the "crime" of exchanging cryptocurrency in ways that pleaseth not the crown.