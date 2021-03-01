Monday, March 01, 2021

Thanks For Asking! -- 03/01/21


Monthly AMA thread -- you ask (in comments), I answer (in comments, or in some other format I link to from comments).

Keeping things short today because while the De Quervain's tendinosis in my right hand is much improved, the Dupuytren's contracture in my left hand is acting up, probably from using my left hand so much more this last week or so. The latter is a long-standing problem that's eventually going to require "real" medical attention. The former seems to be responding well to ice/immobilization/rest/NSAIDs, ergonomic retro-fitting of my computer/office setup, etc.




