The site only accepts cryptocurrency, but (perhaps in a nod to the number of victims) accepts six different types.





I just kicked in $50. Consider this a "matching challenge" if you can afford it. These people have done a lot of great work for the freedom movement and deserve every bit of help they can get.

I wanted to wait until there was a reasonably well-verified (and hopefully uncompromised) mechanism for supporting the Free Talk Live associated political prisoners now known as "The Crypto 6." Here's a link to last night's Free Talk Live , which names this site as the place to do that.