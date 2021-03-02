Speaking of Starting New Political Parties ...

Because I sometimes have flashes of ... well, not inspiration, exactly, but maybe whimsy ... I just purchased the domain name clowncar.party.

Not sure whether I'll do anything with it or just put it up for sale in case someone would like to, but the first year came to less than five bucks.

I can imagine a genuine (if humor-based) political party operating out of that domain. Or an anti-[insert party here, but you know which one I'm thinking of] news/satire site.

If you've got ideas or proposals, that's what the comment link is for.