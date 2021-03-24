He Says it Like it's a Bad Thing

"Hundreds Of Far-Right Militias Are Still Organizing, Recruiting, And Promoting Violence On Facebook," Christopher Miller reports at BuzzFeed. And he seems to consider that a problem.

If I was especially worried about "far-right militias," I'd want them to organize on Facebook.

They're going to organize one way or another.

Does Miller prefer that they do so in a place where he's clearly -- the article is the proof -- equipped to monitor them and their activities, or would he rather they did so in places where he has no idea what they're up to?