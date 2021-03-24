Wednesday, March 24, 2021

He Says it Like it's a Bad Thing


"Hundreds Of Far-Right Militias Are Still Organizing, Recruiting, And Promoting Violence On Facebook," Christopher Miller reports at BuzzFeed. And he seems to consider that a problem.

If I was especially worried about "far-right militias," I'd want them to organize on Facebook.

They're going to organize one way or another.

Does Miller prefer that they do so in a place where he's clearly -- the article is the proof -- equipped to monitor them and their activities, or would he rather they did so in places where he has no idea what they're up to?


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:00 PM
