For Once It's the Guitar, Not Me

I've had my Epiphone Les Paul Special for more than three years (purchased as a $95 Cyber Monday "doorbuster"), but have barely played it. Reason: It needed a good setup, and I wouldn't say I'm an especially good setter-upper. The intonation was off (audibly flat at the 12th fret).

So I set it aside, meaning to get around to it Real Soon Now, and never did, until last week I bought a new set of strings and resolved to do it this weekend.

Adjusted the truss rod. Adjusted the bridge. Intonation: Good!

Plugged the guitar in to an amp: Bad! Intermittent sound with accompanying crackles.

Bad instrument cable? Nope, cable's fine, the acoustic/electric and the bass I have sitting nearby both work just fine.

So, it's in the guitar's electronics somewhere. That's another adventure that may get put off for another three years. Guess I get what I pay for.

On the other hand, in my experience cheap guitars usually deliver more than I pay for.

And I do have a set of Ernie Ball Slinkys that I need something to put on.

So I may be doing a little shopping.