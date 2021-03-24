Even if Government Should be in Charge of "Infrastructure" ...

... and it shouldn't, of course ...

Right now seems like a particularly bad time for a "major infrastructure bill."

Transportation and the generation / delivery of electricity (two major infrastructure concerns) are changing in a big way right now, and it's not obvious how fast they're going to do so. As electric, self-driving, and shared vehicles increase in adoption, and as more and more electricity is generated with wind and solar, highway and "grid" needs and loads are going to change.

Why build the infrastructure of the day before yesterday for the world of the day after tomorrow? And you know that government will either do the former or make exceedingly dumb predictions while trying to catch up to the latter.