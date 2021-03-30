About that @LPKY Tweet

This one:





Are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes? — Libertarian Party of Kentucky (@lpky) March 29, 2021





Some people, including some people I respect, are upset about it.

I'm not.

Is putting it that way the best idea as a communications strategy? I don't know. Among other things, that would depend on who LPKY hoped to appeal to with it.

Is it an accurate analogy? Yes, it is.

And it would be almost, but not quite, as accurate to compare the "vaccination passport" scheme to the old Soviet bloc's internal passport systems.

Almost, because the Star of David patches were, like the vaccine passports, at least partially predicated on "public health" claims (Jews were characterized as having lice, and thus blamed for spreading typhus).

Even if it is a bit of a messaging fail, and I'm not seeing that, it's at worst a tiny tempest in an itty-bitty teapot. To the extent that it's noticed, it's going to be noticed almost entirely by two kinds of people: People who already agree with it, and people will never, ever, ever agree with us.

If other people identifying Nazi-like policy proposals as Nazi-like policy proposals bothers you, I suggest working hard to make proposing Nazi-like policies socially unacceptable. The tweet, in its own way, represents exactly that kind of work.