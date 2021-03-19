Friday, March 19, 2021

A Note to Those of You Who Thought Joe "RAVE Act" Biden Might Come to Jesus on the Drug War


That thing you were doing that you thought was thinking wasn't.

How dumb is this? Well, if America in general ran on the same principle, US unemployment would be at (a minimum of) 52%.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:30 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou