A Note to Those of You Who Thought Joe "RAVE Act" Biden Might Come to Jesus on the Drug War

That thing you were doing that you thought was thinking wasn't.
How dumb is this? Well, if America in general ran on the same principle, US unemployment would be at (a minimum of) 52%.
That thing you were doing that you thought was thinking wasn't.
How dumb is this? Well, if America in general ran on the same principle, US unemployment would be at (a minimum of) 52%.
|
Get your Libertarian Clothing
To the extent possible under law, Thomas L. Knapp has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to KN@PPSTER. This work is published from: United States.