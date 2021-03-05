1970 Album of the Week, March 5-11: Deja Vu, by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Deja Vu -- released on March 11, 1970 -- was the second "Crosby Stills & Nash" album and the first of six "Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young" album. It's the career best-selling album for each of CSNY's members. The album only spent a week at number one on the pop albums chart, but three of its four singles cracked the Top 40, and two ("Teach Your Children" and "Woodstock") in particular remain in heavy rotation on oldies/classic rock radio to this day.

I'm a much bigger fan of Neil Young personally than of CSN, CSNY, or any of the other members, but regard this as an eminently solid album. Given its persistent influence (number 148 on Rolling Stone's "greatest 500 albums" list, etc.), others clearly agree. If I have any problem with it, or with the quartet, it's the omission of an Oxford comma both versions of the band name.

I'm going to exercise usual my tendency to promote lesser-known tracks instead of the obvious picks. Let's groove to "Almost Cut My Hair." And let's go with the Farm Aid 2000 live version instead of the album version because, well, just because.



