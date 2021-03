That's Libertarian National Committee secretary Caryn Ann Harlos on Dave Smith's "Part Of The Problem" Podcast, talking about perjurer John Brennan's characterization of libertarians as part of some right-wing terrorist axis.

As good a summation as I've heard of the Mises Caucus's recommendation for using the LNC and LPHQ for "messaging" purposes.Iif a picture is worth a thousand words, it's surely worth at least seven. So here's the graphic for the Harlos/Mises "messaging" campaign: