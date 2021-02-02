Things Are What They Are, No Matter What You Call Them









Not because there's any doubt over whether the coup is a coup, but because the US regime's actions toward the new regime in Myanmar depend on whether Biden does or doesn't "designate" the coup as a coup.





Yes, every administration pulls this kind of "what it is is a matter of what we call it" stuff.





But I get the feeling this one is abandoning the campaignish pretense of "telling it like it is" even more quickly than most.





I don't know if that feeling is accurate, or whether my bullshit meter has been thrown out of proper calibration by the Trump administration, which kept that particular scam running successfully (among his supporters, anyway) for four full years.

Less than two weeks in power and we're already down to this: