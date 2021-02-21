Thanks to all of you for suggestions. I'll be looking into the ones I wasn't already doing!
Sunday, February 21, 2021
The Hand is Feeling Better ...
... but is still far from 100%. Swelling is down, pain is down, thumb "snapping" is mostly gone, etc. I've been keeping my computer sessions to 15 minutes at a time, using my left hand for the mouse, wearing a brace at night and much of the day, applying ice at every opportunity, and taking NSAIDs. I'm thinking I'll probably run a "web-only" edition at RRND tomorrow, and maybe even Tuesday, to extend the rest. Better to give it a little more recovery time than it needs than to push it right back over the edge just because it's not as bad as it was.
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 5:17 PM
