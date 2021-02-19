1970 Album of the Week, February 19-25: Funkadelic, by Funkadelic





I'm trying to keep my keyboard/mouse involvement to a minimum for a few days starting today (to see if I can push what seems to be a case of De Quervain's tendinosis into something like remission), so instead of going on at length I'm just going to throw "Mommy, What's a Funkadelic?" at you and wish you a groovy -- or, rather, funky -- weekend.





No, I'm no funk super-fan, but I dig the Meters, etc. And as a kid, my musical tastesheavily influenced by my brother's record collection, which tended toward hard rock but which for some reason included Funkadelic's. So for 1970 Album of the Week, I'm going with Funkadelic's eponymous debut album, released on February 24 of that year.