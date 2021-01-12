So, Should I Reconsider Communism?

Lately I have "libertarians" telling me "you are owed the use of other people's property -- if that use is withheld or conditional, you're not really free."







It's been a thing with guns on other people's land for a long time, but lately it's a thing with speech on other people's web sites.





And it's really just another way of saying "there's no such thing as property rights."





I disagree, but I guess I should consider the possibility that I'm mistaken and start re-reading Marx to see if I was in error when I dismissed his ideas on the subject.



