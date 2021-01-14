Thursday, January 14, 2021

It's Not That I Approve of Social Media "Censorship" ...


... it's that I understand that state regulation of social media would absolutely, positively, no shit, be the real thing and much harder to reverse.

The major social media platforms (as well as Amazon and Google vis a vis Parler) are certainly acting in accord with the wishes of the political class, displaying a desire to constitute themselves as part of the political class, and thereby flirting with being understood as having become bona fide state actors.

I don't know what the solution to that problem is, but if there is such a solution it will be provided by individuals making market choices, not by politicians throwing the social media rabbit into the state briar patch.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:43 PM
