It's Not That I Approve of Social Media "Censorship" ...





The major social media platforms (as well as Amazon and Google vis a vis Parler) are certainly acting in accord with the wishes of the political class, displaying a desire to constitute themselves as part of the political class, and thereby flirting with being understood as having become bona fide state actors.





I don't know what the solution to that problem is, but if there is such a solution it will be provided by individuals making market choices, not by politicians throwing the social media rabbit into the state briar patch.

... it's that I understand that state regulation of social media would absolutely, positively, no shit, be the real thing and much harder to reverse.