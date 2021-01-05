It's Literally Impossible for This to be a "New Normal"

For something to be "normal" means that thing is "conforming with or constituting a norm or standard or level or type or social norm."

The state's (and states') COVID-19 "responses" aren't "normal." They conform to no norm or standard. They're just a pile of disparate and irrational edicts that vary by the minute and from place to place, to the point of seeming randomness. There's no rhyme or reason to them.

Don't get me wrong -- things can and probably will remain abnormal for quite some time. But they're too random, and too mutable at the whims of too many politicians, to ever constitute norms on their own.